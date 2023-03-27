Man wanted after assault during soccer game in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after an assault during a soccer game in Toronto sent a player to hospital earlier this month, police say.

Toronto police said one arrest has been made in connection with the incident and one suspect is outstanding.

Police said it happened around 1:49 a.m. on March 19 as an amateur soccer match was taking place at Lamport Stadium, which is in Liberty Village.

A fight broke out among the players during the game, a male player was assaulted and was treated in hospital, police said.

Toronto resident Sami Ramon Medina Sanchez, 22, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and is set to appear in court on May 4.

Police are looking for a second man, described as 20 to 25 years old, five feet seven to five feet 10 inches, with a slim build, short black hair and short black facial hair.

He was wearing a green and white jersey, black shorts, black leggings, and grey shoes with orange shoelaces.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.