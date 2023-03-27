Menu

Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigate home invasions over weekend

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:02 am
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion.

On Friday, March 24, around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an unlawful entry into a residence near the intersection of Truax Lane and Bannister Street on Vasey Road in the village of Waverley, Tay Township.

Officers say the family occupying the residence told OPP they had been threatened by three males brandishing firearms.

The residents were unharmed in the incident, and the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction in a dark-coloured Dodge Durango, police say.

The suspects are described as three males wearing bandanas.

OPP are warning residents to call 911 and not approach the suspects if seen as they could be armed.

Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this crime or may have dashcam or surveillance video to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

