Edmonton Public Library extendeds Sunday hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Public Library is extending its operating hours at several branches to better accommodate the community.

The changes, which come into effect this weekend, are a response to the patron’s demand for longer hours on Sunday. Most locations, including the downtown branch will now be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rather than waiting until noon to open on Sundays.

Read more: Edmonton Public Library opening more services as part of Phase 3 relaunch

EPL received support from city council to make the changes.

Ward Sspomitapi coun. Jo-Anne Wrightsaid all council was on board to extend the hours to meet the needs to everyone in the community.

4:41 Edmonton Public Library hosting virtual ‘A Conversation About Ukraine’

“The public library is such a community hub, it really is,” she said. “As my kids were growing up it was a fun trip to the library all the time and I know it is for many families.”

Story continues below advertisement

Besides being able to take home a wide-range of books, the library also offers language classes and educational supports for newcomers.