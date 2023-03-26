Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Boeser helps Vancouver Canucks outshine Dallas Stars 3-1 Saturday

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 26, 2023 2:42 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brock Boeser scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Vancouver Canucks held the Dallas Stars scoreless on four power plays, including one late in the third period, for a 3-1 win Saturday night.

Jack Rathbone and Dakota Joshua also scored for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas and has won the past six meetings dating to last season. Thatcher Demko made 19 saves to help the Canucks open a three-game road trip with a victory.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks hand struggling San Jose Sharks decisive 7-2 loss

Ryan Suter scored the lone goal for Dallas, which closed out a 1-1-1 homestand.

With the game tied 1-1, the Canucks took control with two goals in the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Boeser’s goal four minutes into the period made it 2-1. Rathbone increased the lead just 1:33 later on a straightaway shot past third-stringer Matt Murray, who was giving the Stars’ Jake Oettinger a night off. Usual backup Scott Wedgewood has been injured the past month.

It could have been worse for the Stars, who survived a power play that included a stretch of 5-on-3 toward the end of the second. The Canucks outshot the Stars 11-4 in the period.

Read more: Vegas Golden Knights down Vancouver Canucks 4-3, grab top spot in Western Conference

The Stars took a 1-0 lead on Suter’s goal from the blue line despite the Canucks controlling the action for much of the first 10 minutes, including a 5-0 advantage on shots.

Vancouver tied it with a short-handed goal by Joshua with 1:30 left in the opening period. It was the 14th short-handed goal for the Canucks, the most in the NHL. Vancouver has scored 10 short-handed goals in its past 17 games.

The Canucks are in Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Gino Odjick’s cousin designs a special Vancouver Canucks jersey'
Gino Odjick’s cousin designs a special Vancouver Canucks jersey
Advertisement
Related News
NHLVancouver CanucksCanucksDallas StarsCanucks hockeyCanucks winNHL ScoresVancouver beats DallasVancouver wins
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers