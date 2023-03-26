Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on three-year entry-level contract with Farrell

See more sharing options

The Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with forward Sean Farrell on Sunday.

According to the Canadiens, the deal carries an average annual value of US$1,158,333.

Farrell will join the Canadiens for games in Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old had 20 goals and 33 assists in 34 games this season with the Harvard Crimson. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound forward had 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) in 58 career games at the collegiate level.

Farrell was selected in the fourth round, No. 124 overall, by Montreal in the 2020 NHL draft.