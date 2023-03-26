Menu

Canada

Over 24,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power after spring snow storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2023 12:22 pm
More than 24,000 Hydro-Québec clients are without power this morning after a spring storm caused heavy snow in some regions.

Hydro-Québec spokesman Jonathan Côté says the weight of the snow sent tree branches bending and crashing down onto power lines.

The Montérégie region south of Montreal and the Lanaudière region north of the city are recording the highest number of outages on the utility’s website, with 10,048 and 7,333 as of 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 5 boys rescued from NY sewer system after crawling through storm drain

More than 30,000 Quebecers were without power at one point earlier Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says several parts of the province reported significant snowfall over the past 24 hours, including the Laurentians with 15 to 20 cm and the Lanaudière with 20.

Some other parts of the province remained under a snowfall warning as of this morning, including the Quebec City and Charlevoix regions.

QuebecSnow stormElectricityPowerHydro-QuebecSpring StormSotrm
© 2023 The Canadian Press

