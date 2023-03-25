No charges warranted in police shooting that left man dead, another injured in Markham: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

No charges are warranted against two police officers involved in a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Markham, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its decision Saturday into the Nov. 25 shooting.

The SIU said two undercover officers in a pickup truck were surveilling an SUV believed to be connected to home invasions in Markham when two 23-year-old men exited the SUV and confronted the officers.

One of the men pointed a loaded gun at an officer’s head and the other was armed with a knife, the SIU said.

The officers then fired at the men, killing one — the man with a knife — and seriously injuring the other.

After investigating the incident, SIU director Joseph Martino found there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe the two York Regional Police officers committed a criminal offence.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The full SIU report can be found here.