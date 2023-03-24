City of Penticton seeking input on safe public places bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed bylaw aimed at making Penticton, B.C., a safer place is being mulled by the city.

Called the Safe Public Places Bylaw, it targets panhandling, places expectations on behaviour in public places and would give bylaw officers extra authority.

The bylaw was given its first reading by city council on March 21, and the city is seeking public input before potentially adopting it.

“Many cities have introduced similar bylaws to help address behaviours in public places that contribute to feelings that a community is unsafe,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“With these same concerns on the rise in Penticton, the city is considering similar legislation. The bylaw will provide needed clarity and guidelines for enforcement for the community safety officers and provide the city with one additional tool to address safety concerns.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the bylaw also addresses substance use in public places and includes exemptions for safe consumption sites.

2:00 Interior Health expresses concerns about proposed park drug use ban

“These bylaws can be controversial and the city wants to ensure all concerns are identified and understood prior to Council considering adoption,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s communications manager.

“Through the engagement program, we are inviting comment from health officials, local community groups and agencies as well as residents. If this is something the community would like to see or not, we hope residents will take the time to let council know their thoughts.”

More information about the bylaw, including an open house date, is available on the city’s website.