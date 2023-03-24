Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec premier ‘happy’ with Roxham Road closure

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Roxham Road irregular crossing to close at midnight Friday'
Roxham Road irregular crossing to close at midnight Friday
The Roxham Road irregular border crossing near Hemmingford, Que., is going to be shut down at 12 a.m. Saturday. The announcement comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first state visit to Canada. It’s welcome news for Quebec, with Premier François Legault praises his government ministers for their efforts to stop irregular immigrants from walking into Quebec but people who work with refugees and migrants say it will just cause more distress.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Premier François Legault says he is “happy” that the irregular border crossing between Quebec and New York known as Roxham Road will close as of midnight.

“I think it’s a very beautiful victory,” Legault said at an afternoon press conference in Montreal.

The deal was reached between U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Biden’s first official visit to Ottawa since taking office two years ago.

Policy-wise, the move means that the Safe Third Country Agreement now applies to all border crossings, including irregular ones such as Roxham.

Read more: Major Canada-U.S. border rules change to take effect within hours

The agreement requires that asylum seekers must make a refugee claim in the first safe country they reach — Canada or the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

But it did not require turning back asylum seekers who cross irregularly at places such as Roxham Road, which was considered a loophole.

Under the expanded deal, asylum seekers trying to enter through any irregular border crossing will now be turned away and sent to the closest American port of entry.

According to federal data, nearly 40,000 migrants crossed through Roxham Road last year alone.

Closing Roxham is something Legault has been asking Ottawa to do.

More on Politics

Read more: Quebec premier pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants

The premier had expressed concerns over the number of people crossing, saying Quebec had reached its welcoming capacity.

The province provided housing and other necessities for asylum seekers while their requests were processed but Legault argued resources were stretched thin.

As part of the new deal, Canada committed to accepting 15,000 immigrants from the Western Hemisphere.

But Legault insists Quebec has already carried its weight.

“Given the great number (of asylum seekers) we received last year in Quebec, I think we did our part,” Legault said. “I think there’s some catching up to do so that there are more in other provinces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: At Roxham Road, migrants reach uncertain ends to harrowing journeys — ‘They’re scared’

While Legault celebrates the move, those working with refugees are concerned.

Trending Now

“Is it a dream or a nightmare? I have to pinch myself,” said Frantz André, the head of the Action Committee for People without Status.

“How can we take decisions as quickly as that. It is people’s lives. Those are people, they’re not numbers, they’re not cattle that you take from a point to another point. That’s not right, that’s not acceptable.”

André says the new policy will put migrants fleeing crises in more distress.

“They’ve seen Canada to be more welcoming, a more generous country and now that Canada is saying no, that will put people in very extreme distress,” André said.

André also worries about those who are trying to join their families in Canada and might be turned away.

— with files from Global’s Sean Boynton and Farah Nasser

Click to play video: 'Roxham Road: The long journey and uncertain end migrants face trying to enter Canada'
Roxham Road: The long journey and uncertain end migrants face trying to enter Canada
Advertisement
Quebec politicsSafe Third Country AgreementRoxham Roadasylum seekers quebecirregular border crossingJoe Biden Canada visitFrancois Legault ImmigrationAction Committee for People without Status
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers