Artificial turf: Finding balance between ecology and vulnerable groups’ needs in Quebec

Democracy is about debating ideas even among friends, and one such exercise is happening in Côte-des-Neiges, Que., over what to do about a section of the 7,700-square-metre Mackenzie King park.

“How can we keep our green spaces but still provide sports infrastructure for kids of vulnerable neighbourhoods?” Côte-des-Neiges-NDG borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa asked.

The borough wants to convert 6,000 square metres of the park from natural grass to synthetic turf for soccer.

Some residents argue doing so will just add to the heat island effect in an area that already has limited green space.

“There are 956 trees in the (Dora Wasserman) Boisé and in the park, and that amount of trees is not going to offset the heat island effect of the synthetic field,” argued Line Bonneau, a resident who’s been pushing for the preservation of the green space.

The Boisé, or woods, borders the field.

Bonneau and others also argue that synthetic grass poses a health risk, especially for children.

“Because there is too much emanation of metals, benzene, whatever is in the plastic,” Claire Vasseur, another resident, pointed out.

The argument of health risks has played out in other cities.

In 2022 Boston banned the use of artificial turf in part because of health concerns.

But those in Côte-des-Neiges who want artificial turf say that it is desperately needed because the surface can be used in almost any weather. That would be good news for kids in the area who already have limited options for where to play, they stress.

They say the one field with synthetic grass at Martin Luther King Park isn’t enough for Côte-des-Neiges, “which has more than a 100-thousand in regards to population,” noted Laura Renteria-Diaz who has two children who play soccer.

Ali El Binni who coaches children’s soccer at that park agrees, saying it becomes evident in the summer with the number of teams that use the field.

“I’d say more than 10 teams come in the summer and they play at the league there,” he said. The need is there, but the current layout limits the number of organized matches that can use the space, he added.

Katahwa admitted to being torn and said the challenge is figuring out how to make an ecological transition while being inclusive.

“This is really the challenge of our generation,” she said.

She’s encouraging residents to contact her or the borough with their thoughts.

The borough council will vote on the matter this summer.