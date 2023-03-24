2 suspects arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in West Kelowna: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are in custody after a stolen vehicle from the South Okanagan was recovered in the Central Okanagan on Friday.

According to the RCMP, the arrests happened following reports of two people suspected of stealing several vehicles and property in the Penticton area.

Police say officers quickly located one of the vehicles in Penticton, and covertly followed it to West Kelowna, where they made a vehicle stop in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event, but, with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments, the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP added that the two are being held in custody, awaiting a court date.

Police said if you have any dashcam or video surveillance footage, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.