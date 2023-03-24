Menu

Crime

2 suspects arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in West Kelowna: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 5:41 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Two suspects are in custody after a stolen vehicle from the South Okanagan was recovered in the Central Okanagan on Friday.

According to the RCMP, the arrests happened following reports of two people suspected of stealing several vehicles and property in the Penticton area.

Police say officers quickly located one of the vehicles in Penticton, and covertly followed it to West Kelowna, where they made a vehicle stop in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

Read more: RCMP seeking public’s help to battle rise in catalytic converter thefts

“This was a dynamic and fluid event, but, with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments, the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP added that the two are being held in custody, awaiting a court date.

Police said if you have any dashcam or video surveillance footage, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

penticton rcmpOkanagan NewsWest Kelowna RCMPKelowna NewsPenticton Newskelowna car theftOkanagan car theftsPenticton car theft
