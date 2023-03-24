Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announce plans to divorce 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 24, 2023 5:22 pm
reese-witherspoon-jim-toth View image in full screen
FILE - Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2017. Witherspoon and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, have announced they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Read more: Reese Witherspoon opens up to Oprah about emotionally abusive ex

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

Messages to representatives for Witherspoon and Toth were not immediately returned. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

