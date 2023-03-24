Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Artist behind guerilla Vancouver art piece launches campaign to ‘save spidey’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 9:28 pm
The City of Vancouver says it plans to remove an unsanctioned sculpture of a spider under an East Vancouver overpass. Now the artist is fighting to preserve the piece. View image in full screen
The City of Vancouver says it plans to remove an unsanctioned sculpture of a spider under an East Vancouver overpass. Now the artist is fighting to preserve the piece. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The artist behind a guerilla sculpture installation in East Vancouver that the city plans to remove is fighting to save the work.

The art work in question is a large, black spider made of recycled materials affixed beneath an overpass near Broadway and Victoria Drive, and visible from the SkyTrain Millennium Line.

Read more: City of Vancouver to remove guerilla spider sculpture, cost unclear

The city says the work was unsanctioned, and that it is in the midst of plans on how to best remove the spider.

The anonymous Montreal-based artist who goes by the moniker Junko Playtime is calling on supporters to contact the city and ask it to leave the guerilla installation, titled Phobia, in place.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Unsanctioned spider sculpture seen from Skytrain to be removed'
Unsanctioned spider sculpture seen from Skytrain to be removed

“I think it’s a shame, there’s are a lot of people that really enjoy the artwork and would love for it to stay there. Sure, there are some people that might not like it, but it’s impossible to please everyone with public art,” Playtime told Global News in an email.

“The work is positioned in a way that doesn’t put anything or anyone in danger and can easily be ignored if someone doesn’t want to look at it.”

Junko Playtime contrasted the city’s reaction to the spider to the mounting piles of trash along the rail line where it was installed, saying it doesn’t make sense to remove the art but not the garbage.

“In terms of this piece, the city didn’t pay a dime for it. It’s built out of waste material collected in the streets so it’s essentially cleaning up some of the litter and there’s a huge amount of people that really enjoy it — seems like a pretty good deal to me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City crews remove satan statue erected alongside busy Vancouver roadway'
City crews remove satan statue erected alongside busy Vancouver roadway

Read more: City crews remove satan statue erected alongside busy Vancouver roadway

The City of Vancouver said the artwork was installed without review or approval, and that it began planning to remove it after complaints from the public.

Trending Now

It pointed to the city’s official public art program, which selects works through a jury process or its Public Art Committee, and that all approved pieces are vetted by engineers to ensure safety, structural integrity, longevity and maintenance plans.

“The installation of public art on key infrastructure, such as a bridge, would require due process to ensure safety. The unsanctioned spider artwork has not been through this review process,” it said in a statement Friday.

Read more: Massive, spinning chandelier under Granville Bridge to be illuminated Wednesday

Story continues below advertisement

The cost of removing the spider remains unclear, according to the city.

The artist responded by suggesting leaving the piece in place was a chance for Vancouver to shake its dubious reputation as “no fun city,” which he said it had earned “for a reason.”

The spider is not the first artwork by Junko Playtime to appear in Metro Vancouver.

Last month, Habitat, a sanctioned piece he created from reclaimed materials appeared outside the Bentall Centre Gallery as a part of the Vancouver Mural Festival’s Winter Arts Festival.

Last year, a large, yellow, insect-like sculpture he created called Queen BX1000 appeared in an empty lot near the Fraser River near the Canada Line.

Story continues below advertisement

The artist, who said his work revolves around themes of biodiversity and ecological responsibility, said he designed the spider installation specifically for the location where he placed it, telling Global News, “the cliff face covered overhead by the large metal and concrete bridge really felt like a fitting environment for a creation like this to inhabit.”

More on Politics
VancouverArtCity of VancouverPublic ArtspiderVancouver ArtNo Fun Cityvancouver public artguerilla artspider sculptureillegal artspider art removalspider art removedunsanctioned art
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers