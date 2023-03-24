Edmonton police regimental funeral and procession will include road closures, transit detours

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton will come together Monday, March 27 to mourn and say farewell to Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, and the city has released details on how residents can take part, as well as how the regimental funeral and procession will affect traffic and transit.

Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were fatally shot by a 16-year-old boy when they responded to a family violence call at an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood on Thursday, March 16.

The funeral service for Jordan and Ryan will take place at the Rogers Place hockey arena in downtown Edmonton.

The funeral procession will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the Alberta legislature and will make its way to Rogers Place, where the service is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Global News will broadcast the procession and funeral live on all three of our stations in Alberta, and will livestream it on Globalnews.ca.

Online coverage will begin with the start of the procession and continue into Global News at Noon.

Radio coverage can also be heard on 630 CHED, beginning at 1 p.m.

Access to the arena for the funeral is by invitation only and limited to family, special guests, EPS members and members of law enforcement, emergency services and military communities, the city said on Friday.

Thousands of first responders will take part in the procession and funeral, much as they did during the service for slain EPS officer Const. Daniel Woodall in 2015.

The Edmonton Police Service said police officers, firefighters, first responders and military members from 35 agencies will be participating in the procession, including from as far away as the New York Police Department.

EPS said more than 1,200 of its members will be participating.

View image in full screen Police march during the funeral procession for slain police officer Const. Daniel Woodall, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday June 17, 2015. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

The public is invited to pay its respects along the procession route and attend two outdoor locations where live streams will be played.

No backpacks, briefcases or other large items will be permitted.

Public viewing of the funeral livestream will be available at the Ice District Plaza outside the arena and at city hall’s Sir Winston Churchill Square.

People are reminded to dress for the weather. The temperature is expected to be around -3 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

The city said limited seating will be available inside city hall for the elderly or those with mobility challenges.

The service is expected to last 70 to 90 minutes and Edmonton police said sign language interpreters will be part of the livestream.

The Edmonton Transit Service is offering free rides to anyone traveling to and from downtown for the procession and funeral. Everyday commuters should be prepared for increased ridership, especially in Park and Ride locations, the city said.

Procession route details

The procession will begin at the Alberta Legislature at 11:45 a.m. followed by the regimental funeral , which is set to begin around 1 p.m.

Those lining the route are encouraged to arrive early and use free Edmonton Transit Service and Park & Ride. Mental health supports will be available at viewing areas as well as along the procession route, the city said.

Temporary washrooms will be available along the route, however, the city said people are encouraged to be prepared with the amenities they require and to take all garbage away with them.

Commuters should prepare for route detours and transit delays beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday.

“Access to businesses and parking along the procession route will be impacted. We ask Edmontonians to show patience as the city recognizes their sacrifice,” the city said.

Anyone expected to be downtown on Monday should expect delays to their commutes, whether driving, biking or taking transit, and the city asked everyone to give themselves extra time to get where they are going.

Procession and regimental funeral preparation

To prepare for the procession and regimental funeral, the city said the following services will be unavailable on Sunday, March 26:

Pedway access to Rogers Place, through JW Marriott, Ford Hall and the MacEwan LRT Station will be closed from Sunday, March 26 at noon until Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. The Pedway between Edmonton Tower and JW Marriott will remain open.

People will not be able to access the LRT, Edmonton Tower, JW Marriott or the Grand Villa Casino through Ford Hall until Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

The Government Centre Transit Centre will be closed on Sunday, March 26 from 11 p.m. and is expected to reopen Monday, March 27 at 2 p.m. The LRT itself will not be impacted.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will be in place in various locations starting Sunday at noon. The city said signage will be put up at the following places:

Edmonton Police Services Headquarters – Downtown Division at 9620 103a Ave.

Along the procession route

109 Street from 97 Avenue to 104 Avenue

99 Avenue from 106 Street to 109 Street

CN Tower on 104 Avenue from 99 Street to 100 Street

103 Street from 105 Avenue to 106 Avenue

105 Avenue at 102 Street

102 Street north of 105 Avenue

Vehicles that remain parked in restricted areas will be relocated via towing beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, the city said.

March 27 ETS detours and closures

ETS detours will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Regular service on Jasper Avenue will resume at approximately 2 p.m, and regular service on 104 Avenue will resume at approximately 5 p.m.

For a real-time list of impacted routes, visit the City of Edmonton’s detours and bus stop closures page.

March 27 road closures

Road closures along the procession route between the legislature and the arena will begin at 8:30 a.m. with some intersections allowing traffic to cross the procession route.

A full road closure will begin for the entire route at 10:45 a.m. with no cross traffic at intersections permitted, the city said.

The procession route with the exception of 104 Avenue between 101 Street to 105 Street will reopen at 1 p.m. 104 Avenue between 101 Street to 105 Street will re-open at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Ryan and Jordan’s bodies were moved from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in south Edmonton.

Hundreds of police officers, first responders and citizens lined the streets of Alberta’s capital on Tuesday to pay tribute to two slain constables as their bodies were moved.