Politics

Merrilee Fullerton resigns as cabinet minister and MPP in Ford government

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario minister criticized for lack of details on autism program'
Ontario minister criticized for lack of details on autism program
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario minister criticized for lack of details on autism program – Jul 13, 2021
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was handed a shock resignation on Friday, after Social Services Minister Merrilee Fullerton announced her resignation from cabinet and as a Progressive Conservative MPP.

Fullerton’s resignation letter, addressed to Premier Ford, did not provide a reason for her departure but said she would step down immediately.

Read more: Minister has ‘ghosted’ families and isn’t providing reliable info: autism coalition

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve Ontarians as a member of provincial parliament and cabinet minister over the past five years,” Fullerton said in a statement. “This is my official letter of resignation as MPP for Kanata-Carleton and as Minister of Children, Community & Social Services, effective immediately.”

Progressive Conservative insiders, from cabinet ministers to staff and MPPs, expressed utter shock when they learned of the news.

“It came right out of the blue,” one PC party member told Global News.

Sources said Fullerton broke the news to staff just minutes before it was made public Friday.

While members of the Ontario PC party said they didn’t know the reason behind her departure, some told Global News Fullerton did not “seem her usual self” in recent months.

This is a breaking news story, more details to come. 

Doug Ford Ontario politics Ford government queen's park Merrilee Fullerton Merrilee Fullerton resignation Merrilee Fullerton resigns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

