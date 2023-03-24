Merrilee Fullerton resigns as cabinet minister and MPP in Ford government

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was handed a shock resignation on Friday, after Social Services Minister Merrilee Fullerton announced her resignation from cabinet and as a Progressive Conservative MPP.

Fullerton’s resignation letter, addressed to Premier Ford, did not provide a reason for her departure but said she would step down immediately.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve Ontarians as a member of provincial parliament and cabinet minister over the past five years,” Fullerton said in a statement. “This is my official letter of resignation as MPP for Kanata-Carleton and as Minister of Children, Community & Social Services, effective immediately.”

Progressive Conservative insiders, from cabinet ministers to staff and MPPs, expressed utter shock when they learned of the news.

“It came right out of the blue,” one PC party member told Global News.

Sources said Fullerton broke the news to staff just minutes before it was made public Friday.

While members of the Ontario PC party said they didn’t know the reason behind her departure, some told Global News Fullerton did not “seem her usual self” in recent months.

This is a breaking news story, more details to come.