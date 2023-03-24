London, Ont. man arrested after cinderblock thrown through restaurant door

See more sharing options

A man was arrested after London, Ont., police say a cinderblock was thrown through the door of a restaurant early Friday morning.

Police say a man was seen at approximately 3:10 a.m. throwing a cinderblock through the front door of a restaurant in the 0-100 block of Southdale Road East.

The man reportedly entered the restaurant and stole some items from inside before fleeing. A witness contacted police and provided a description of the suspect.

A short distance from the restaurant, a police officer located the suspect and arrested him. A stolen property was recovered.

A 34-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter, and theft.

The accused was to appear in London court Friday.