Crime

London, Ont. man arrested after cinderblock thrown through restaurant door

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2023 2:14 pm
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
A man was arrested after London, Ont., police say a cinderblock was thrown through the door of a restaurant early Friday morning.

Police say a man was seen at approximately 3:10 a.m. throwing a cinderblock through the front door of a restaurant in the 0-100 block of Southdale Road East.

Read more: Third suspect sought in southeast London, Ont. shooting turns self in, police say

The man reportedly entered the restaurant and stole some items from inside before fleeing. A witness contacted police and provided a description of the suspect.

A short distance from the restaurant, a police officer located the suspect and arrested him. A stolen property was recovered.

A 34-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter, and theft.

The accused was to appear in London court Friday.

