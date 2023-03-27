Okanagan weather: Sunnier and slightly warmer week lies ahead

Send this page to someone via email

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the day Monday with temperatures clambering their way back to double digits after a freezing night.

Then mercury will dip to below freezing by a few degrees Tuesday morning before returning to likely crack into double digits to finish the day under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny on Wednesday too, as the valley bottom warms a few degrees into double digits.

A mix of sun and cloud will return to finish the week with daytime highs pushing toward the teens.

The second weekend of spring could see the return of rain with the potential for precipitation both Saturday and Sunday knocking back afternoon temperatures a touch.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.