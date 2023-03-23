Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate woman’s body found beside Whitemud Drive

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 6:34 pm
Edmonton police vehicles seen at Whitemud Drive between 17 Street and 34 Street on March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police vehicles seen at Whitemud Drive between 17 Street and 34 Street on March 21, 2023. Global News
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton earlier this week.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to Whitemud Drive eastbound between 17 Street and 34 Street, where the woman’s body was found beside the freeway.

There were several police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be a body under a cream blanket or tarp next to a black garbage bag.

Investigators later set up a black tent next to the Whitemud near the 17 Street exit.

Read more: Body found beside Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton

On that day, police said the death was not believed to be suspicious at that point.

Police taped off an area beside Whitemud Drive eastbound between 34 and 17 streets on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Police taped off an area beside Whitemud Drive eastbound between 34 and 17 streets on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Global News

That changed Thursday after an autopsy was carried out on the 43-year-old woman and police sent out an update, saying the homicide section was leading the investigation into the now-suspicious death.

The medical examiner was not yet able to determine the cause and manner of death — police said they are both pending toxicology and further testing.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity, or anyone with dashcam footage of the area between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 to please contact the EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

