Lennox, Addington OPP investigate fatal Highway 401 collision

Debris littered the eastbound lane of Highway 401 Thursday following a fatal three-vehicle collision that Ontario Provincial Police say occurred before 6:30 a.m. March 23, on a wet and rainy morning.

Napanee and Tyendinaga fire departments also responded to the scene along with EMS. Lennox & Addington Const. David Yome provided details on the collision.

“Involved in that collision were two transport trucks and one passenger vehicle,” Yome said. “One person was pronounced dead on scene and (a) second person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police say the passenger vehicle was a rental van. A third driver in the collision was not injured.

According to police, the deceased and injured persons were operating the transports. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed, Yome added, leading to long lineups and slow-moving traffic along the 401 and alternate routes.

“The OPP technical investigators and collision reconstructionist are on scene right now helping with the investigation,” Yome said.

A single westbound lane was opened to traffic a little before 1 p.m. while investigators continued with their work.

Lennox and Addington provincial police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them to help with the investigation.