Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lennox, Addington OPP investigate fatal Highway 401 collision

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision'
Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision
WATCH: Ontario Provincial Police say one driver was killed and a second driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries – Mar 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Debris littered the eastbound lane of Highway 401 Thursday following a fatal three-vehicle collision that Ontario Provincial Police say occurred before 6:30 a.m. March 23, on a wet and rainy morning.

Napanee and Tyendinaga fire departments also responded to the scene along with EMS. Lennox & Addington Const. David Yome provided details on the collision.

“Involved in that collision were two transport trucks and one passenger vehicle,” Yome said. “One person was pronounced dead on scene and (a) second person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Read more: Ontario man sentenced to 5 years in fatal impaired driving crash

Police say the passenger vehicle was a rental van. A third driver in the collision was not injured.

According to police, the deceased and injured persons were operating the transports. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed, Yome added, leading to long lineups and slow-moving traffic along the 401 and alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP technical investigators and collision reconstructionist are on scene right now helping with the investigation,” Yome said.

Read more: Single-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C. leaves 21-year-old man dead

A single westbound lane was opened to traffic a little before 1 p.m. while investigators continued with their work.

Trending Now

Lennox and Addington provincial police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them to help with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision'
Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision

 

More on Canada
PoliceOPPCollisionFatal CollisionFatalhighway 401NapaneeLennox & AddingtonOntario Provincial ParkTranport Truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers