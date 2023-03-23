New health-care services to be built in Kelowna this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood will soon have increased access to team-based, everyday health care with the construction of a new urgent and primary care centre in the Rutland area this fall.

“The past year has been particularly difficult, with multiple Rutland family doctors closing their practices,” said Dr. Christine Hoppe, lead physician at Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

5:34 Health minster on funding and priorities for B.C. health care

“With a community health centre and an urgent and primary-care centre opening in Rutland in the months ahead, Rutland residents will have better access to much-needed health care in their own community.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is anticipated that the health-care team will include 31.3 full-time-equivalent jobs, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and life-skills workers.

Patients will be seen by the team of health-care providers and will be able to self-refer to the UPCC for care.

The centre, which will be built at 110 Highway 33 West will serve two purposes.

3:24 B.C. budget commits $3.2 billion for a stronger health and mental health care system

The first is to provide urgent primary-care services to people living in the community who need to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require going to the emergency department, such as patients with sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections.

Starting in the fall of 2023, care will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The second purpose is to help attach more patients to the clinic to provide ongoing team-based primary-care services, including mental health.

2:51 B.C. officials set to provide spring COVID-19 booster update

“By investing in the development of a new urgent and primary health-care centre in Kelowna, we are demonstrating our commitment to connecting more patients with timely and comprehensive care,” Adrian Dix, minister of health, said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

“In the near future, the residents of Kelowna and surrounding communities will benefit from much-needed increased access to primary care services.”

Interior Health will operate the UPCC and collaborate with the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice to integrate the UPCC into the Rutland/Lake Country Primary Care Network, as part of the larger Central Okanagan Primary Care Network.

2:04 Province announces urgent and primary care centre for Penticton

With the opening of the Rutland UPCC, there will be 32 UPCCs operating in the province, with nine in the Interior Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

The other UPCCs in the region are Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna, Castlegar, West Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton and Ashcroft.

In addition to this new urgent primary-care centre, a community health centre for Rutland is under development through a partnership between the Okanagan Family Medicine and Community Health Centre Society, Central Okanagan Primary Care Network and the Ministry of Health in order to provide improved access to team-based, longitudinal primary-care services.