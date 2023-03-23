Armstrong, B.C. readying residents for potential flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Armstrong, B.C., residents living near area creeks are being reminded that it’s spring freshet time.

Snow and ice in area mountains is thawing and that contributes to increased water levels in Meighan and Deep creeks.

Throughout freshet, Armstrong city staff will monitor weather and snowpack, conduct creek checks by monitoring water levels and flows and observing areas where they typically see minor flooding.

Armstrong is encouraging property owners to take appropriate actions during the spring freshet as owners are responsible for their own flood mitigation efforts.

Those efforts include, but are not limited to:

• Sandbagging

• Removing items that may cause obstructions to stream flow or block culverts

• Subscribing to flood insurance coverage

• Creating an emergency kit

If needed, a free sandbagging station is currently set up at the Armstrong Public Works Yard located at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Becker Street.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre said in its monthly snow survey earlier this month that the Okanagan has a snowpack level of 124 per cent of normal, with the Boundary region at 123 per cent. One month ago, the Okanagan was at 121 per cent, while the Boundary region was at 116 per cent.

It’s a more robust figure than other parts of B.C.

For example, the surrounding regions of West Kootenay were at 90 per cent of normal, Similkameen was at 82 per cent of normal and Skagit was at 59 per cent of normal.