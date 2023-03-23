Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

While searching hotel room, Manitoba RCMP find gun reported stolen by officer in 2019

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:25 pm
Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lac du Bonnet man is in custody after Manitoba RCMP became aware he may have been in possession of a firearm at an area hotel on Monday.

After a search, police found a semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to be the same weapon reported stolen from an RCMP officer’s Winnipeg home in 2019.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating reported theft of RCMP officer’s gun, Taser

The 35-year-old suspect is facing charges of possessing weapons contrary to a court order, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was also found to have oustanding warrants for aggravated assault, uttering threats and failing to attend court.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police'
2 more men arrested in connection with 3D gun operation investigation: Winnipeg police

 

More on Crime
RCMPManitoba RCMPFirearmscrime in ManitobaLac Du BonnetLac du Bonnet RCMPstolen gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers