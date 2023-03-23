While searching hotel room, Manitoba RCMP find gun reported stolen by officer in 2019

A Lac du Bonnet man is in custody after Manitoba RCMP became aware he may have been in possession of a firearm at an area hotel on Monday.
After a search, police found a semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to be the same weapon reported stolen from an RCMP officer’s Winnipeg home in 2019.
The 35-year-old suspect is facing charges of possessing weapons contrary to a court order, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
He was also found to have oustanding warrants for aggravated assault, uttering threats and failing to attend court.
