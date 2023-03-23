Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says conservatives must learn to win in ‘big cities’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2023 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith speaks to UCP supporters in Edmonton'
Danielle Smith speaks to UCP supporters in Edmonton
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke before about a thousand UCP supporters at a dinner in Edmonton Tuesday night, hoping to bolster support in the city ahead of the spring provincial election. Saif Kaisar reports – Mar 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says conservatives must learn how to win in “big cities.”

Smith made the comment to a room of conservatives gathered in Ottawa for the annual conference of the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly called the Manning Centre.

Read more: Canada ‘badly’ needs a ‘Conservative renaissance,’ Harper says

With Albertans set to go the polls in a provincial election this year, Smith says the United Conservative Party has more ground to gain in the province’s two largest cities: Calgary and Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s surplus 2023 budget ahead of an election'
Alberta’s surplus 2023 budget ahead of an election

Smith replaced Jason Kenney as party leader and premier last fall, after he resigned following a leadership review where he received only 51 per cent support.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney faced considerable backlash leading up to that vote for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Smith told Thursday’s crowd that the party had lost “a lot” of its base.

Trending Now

Read more: Political discourse has weakened during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Canada and the U.S.

Smith’s belief that conservatives must make inroads in large cities is shared by the federal Conservatives, with Leader Pierre Poilievre spending many of his weekends in Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area — areas where his party has struggled to gain ground in the past several elections.

Click to play video: 'Canada ‘badly’ needs a ‘Conservative renaissance,’ Harper says'
Canada ‘badly’ needs a ‘Conservative renaissance,’ Harper says
Alberta politicsCanadian PoliticsAlberta LegislatureJason KenneyConservativesUnited Conservative PartyDanielle SmithManning CentreCanada Strong and Free Networkconservative movement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers