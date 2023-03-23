Menu

Sports

Canada’s Einarson drops 6-5 decision to Japan at women’s world curling championship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2023 12:50 pm
Canada’s Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa at the women’s world curling championship on Thursday.

The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris gave up a steal of two in the eighth end, but responded with a deuce in the ninth to tie the game.

Canada's Einarson beats South Korea after loss to Germany at women's curling worlds

Japan earned the game-winning single when Einarson rubbed a guard on a tap attempt in the 10th end.

Canada fell into a third-place tie with Italy’s Stefania Constantini at 6-4. Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg was alone in second place (6-3) behind Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (9-0).

Canada's Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women's worlds curling playdowns

Canada will play Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz on Friday before closing out round-robin play against Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont.

The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

