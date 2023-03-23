Man charged after series of bank robberies: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between March 14 and 18, officers from Toronto as well as Peel and York regions received reports of five bank robberies.

Police said a man committed the robberies while travelling in stolen vehicles.

Officers said in the first four incidents, the man entered the banks wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

“He approached the tellers and produced a note that made a demand for cash and indicated he had a firearm,” police said in a news release.

Officers said he obtained cash before fleeing the banks.

According to police, in the last incident, the man approached a teller who was serving another customer and grabbed the cash the teller was holding, “stated that he was robbing the bank” and then fled the scene.

Officers said that on March 22, 36-year-old Trevor Khan from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said Khan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.