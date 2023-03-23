Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after series of bank robberies: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 12:16 pm
A Toronto police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between March 14 and 18, officers from Toronto as well as Peel and York regions received reports of five bank robberies.

Police said a man committed the robberies while travelling in stolen vehicles.

Officers said in the first four incidents, the man entered the banks wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Read more: Man on e-scooter seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

“He approached the tellers and produced a note that made a demand for cash and indicated he had a firearm,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he obtained cash before fleeing the banks.

According to police, in the last incident, the man approached a teller who was serving another customer and grabbed the cash the teller was holding, “stated that he was robbing the bank” and then fled the scene.

Officers said that on March 22, 36-year-old Trevor Khan from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now

Police said Khan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Overnight crime spree sees robberies, man stabbed in head with butcher knife: Toronto police'
Overnight crime spree sees robberies, man stabbed in head with butcher knife: Toronto police
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSBank Robberybank robberiesGTA crimeseries of bank robberies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers