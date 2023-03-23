Menu

Canada

Montreal man, 18, facing allegations of terrorism after FBI tip: RCMP

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 11:19 am
FBI Montreal terrorism RCMP View image in full screen
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. The FBI is searching for a Florida woman who was supposed to stand trial Monday, March 6, 2023, on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as well as another riot defendant who has gone missing. An FBI agent said Monday that a federal judge in Washington issued bench warrants for the arrest of Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III last week after the court was notified that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors that track their location. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). CEN
An 18-year-old Montreal man from Ville Saint-Laurent was arrested Thursday morning on “allegations of terrorism,” the RCMP says.

According to the national police service, the arrest of the young man was made after investigators received intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Following an investigation into the accused’s “suspicious activities,” the RCMP says it had reasonable grounds to fear that he may commit an act of terrorism.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have yet been laid against the teen.

He will appear by videoconference later on Thursday.

More to come. 

