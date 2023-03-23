Montreal man, 18, facing allegations of terrorism after FBI tip: RCMP

See more sharing options

An 18-year-old Montreal man from Ville Saint-Laurent was arrested Thursday morning on “allegations of terrorism,” the RCMP says.

According to the national police service, the arrest of the young man was made after investigators received intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Following an investigation into the accused’s “suspicious activities,” the RCMP says it had reasonable grounds to fear that he may commit an act of terrorism.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have yet been laid against the teen.

He will appear by videoconference later on Thursday.

More to come.