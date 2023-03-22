Menu

Crime

Reportedly stolen vehicle collides with Peel police cruiser, flips onto side

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 9:14 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police say a stolen car flipped onto its side after striking a cruiser in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said that, just before 7 p.m., an allegedly stolen vehicle struck a cruiser around Laird Road and The Collegeway.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

The vehicle reportedly flipped with a male driver inside. Police said he was taken to hospital to be assessed.

There were no impacts on traffic in the area, according to police.

