Reportedly stolen vehicle collides with Peel police cruiser, flips onto side

Police say a stolen car flipped onto its side after striking a cruiser in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said that, just before 7 p.m., an allegedly stolen vehicle struck a cruiser around Laird Road and The Collegeway.
The vehicle reportedly flipped with a male driver inside. Police said he was taken to hospital to be assessed.
There were no impacts on traffic in the area, according to police.
