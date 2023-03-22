Reportedly stolen vehicle collides with Peel police cruiser, flips onto side

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a stolen car flipped onto its side after striking a cruiser in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said that, just before 7 p.m., an allegedly stolen vehicle struck a cruiser around Laird Road and The Collegeway.

The vehicle reportedly flipped with a male driver inside. Police said he was taken to hospital to be assessed.

There were no impacts on traffic in the area, according to police.