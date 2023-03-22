Menu

Health

More nurses quit Manitoba service for sexual assault victims amid ongoing staffing issues

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 7:58 pm
Several nurses quit Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program
WATCH: Shared Health says four nurses have quit a program which collects evidence from sexual assault and domestic violence victims that has been struggling with staff shortages.
Another two casual nurses who collect evidence after sexual and domestic assaults in Manitoba have resigned.

Shared Health confirmed the resignations from the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, program at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg late in the day Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba service for sexual assault victims sees more staffing trouble as nurses quit

The news comes after four other SANE nurses quit Tuesday, resignations their union blamed on a lack of staffing and support.

Nurses working in the program first went public with concerns over staffing earlier this year.

Staffing issues still affecting care for sex, domestic assault victims in Winnipeg: nurse

The union has said that some victims were being told to come back later — and not shower in the interim — because no one was available to do examinations. Nurses have been overwhelmed and stretched thin, the union added.

Before the resignations, 13 casual nurses were working with the program which serves the entire province.

Read more: Dozens turned away after sex, domestic assaults in Winnipeg, jeopardizing criminal cases: nurses

In April Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced $640,000 to hire five full-time forensic nurse examiners for the program, including a provincial coordinator.

As of Wednesday six of seven new permanent positions have been filled, but many of those workers have yet to complete their training.

Dozens turned away after sex, domestic assaults in Winnipeg, jeopardizing criminal cases: nurses

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson has said the nurses reached a breaking point with how the program was being run.

“It is very unfortunate that these nurses advocated as fiercely as they did for a program that they clearly are invested in to have seen no meaningful changes from their advocacy,” Jackson said in a statement following the first resignations Tuesday.

Read more: Nursing shortage in Winnipeg may give perps 'free pass' after sex assault: women's health worker

On Tuesday Gordon said she holds health leaders accountable for the trouble.

Officials at the Health Sciences Centre have said they are looking to fill work schedules soon, partly by having physicians pitch in. They are also training new workers to fill the remaining permanent positions.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Concern over staffing for sexual assault program at HSC
NursesManitoba HealthHealth Sciences CentreAudrey GordonManitoba Nurses UnionDarlene JacksonSexual Assault Nurse ExaminerSANE
