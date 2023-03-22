Alberta funds 400 new affordable housing units across province in budget

The government of Alberta said funding is included in its 2023 budget to create more than 400 affordable housing units across the province.
The $66 million will be used in 11 projects. The province said about $33 million will be used in Calgary and $22 million is going to Edmonton.
Two projects in smaller centres will also get funding – family and community housing in Jasper and transitional housing in Wetaskiwin.
In 2021, the province introduced its 10-year strategic plan to improve accessible housing called Stronger Foundations, which is intended to get “Alberta on track to increase affordable housing units by 25,000,” the province wrote in a press release.
The funding is provided through the province’s affordable housing partnership program, which gives money to public, private and non-profit organizations.
The CEO of Civida, an affordable housing provider in Edmonton, said his organization will get nearly $15 million to develop family and community housing.
“We are currently constructing and affordable 120-unit complex,” said Gord Johnston.
“The mix of townhouses and apartment-style living will be home to over 300 children and families.”
- What topics will dominate Biden visit talks? Trudeau offers hint
- Canada extends Ukraine temporary visa program by 4 months. What to know
- First home savings account: Banks say they’re not ready for an April 1 launch
- Canadian MPs voicing concern over Punjab internet crackdown receive ‘harsh’ responses
Comments