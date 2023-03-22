Winnipeg police release photo of suspect in assault outside Law Courts Building

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released a photo of a suspect wanted after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building last week.

Police have said the 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse around 5:45 a.m. March 17 when an unknown man began to follow her.

As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.

The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators in the Sex Crimes Unit seek the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the image below. If you have info, call 204-986-6245 or CrimeStoppers 204-786-TIPS(8477)

Update:https://t.co/ijiVDcHIKt https://t.co/0zLUnM15hV pic.twitter.com/xEnWSUXAuH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 22, 2023

The Sex Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

On Wednesday police released a photo of a man wanted in connection to the assault.

Investigators describe the man as being 20-30, roughly five-foot-nine in height, with a larger build and long, dark hair.

He has a mustache and was wearing glasses and a black jacket at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).