Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police release photo of suspect in assault outside Law Courts Building

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 3:42 pm
Winnipeg police have released a photo of a man wanted after a woman was assaulted on Kennedy Street the morning of March 17.
Winnipeg police have released a photo of a man wanted after a woman was assaulted on Kennedy Street the morning of March 17. Winnipeg police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have released a photo of a suspect wanted after a woman was assaulted outside the Law Courts Building last week.

Police have said the 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the courthouse around 5:45 a.m. March 17 when an unknown man began to follow her.

Read more: Police look for suspect after assault outside Law Courts Building

As the woman reached the entrance to the building on Kennedy Street, the suspect approached the victim, leading to a struggle.

The woman fell, and the suspect touched her on the lower body, before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sex Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

On Wednesday police released a photo of a man wanted in connection to the assault.

Trending Now

Investigators describe the man as being 20-30, roughly five-foot-nine in height, with a larger build and long, dark hair.

Read more: Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

He has a mustache and was wearing glasses and a black jacket at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Man charged with 3 St. Vital-area sex crimes, Winnipeg police say'
Man charged with 3 St. Vital-area sex crimes, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg crimeManitoba courtsKennedy StreetWinnipeg Law Courtslaw courts assaultlaw courts building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers