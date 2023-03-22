Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

2 separate fires have Guelph police investigating possible connections

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 22, 2023 2:18 pm
Guelph fire truck. View image in full screen
Guelph fire truck. Matt Carty / Global News
Share

The Guelph Police Service is investigating two fires that occurred overnight.

The first happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ontario Street and Wood Street.

Crews from the Guelph Fire Department arrived to find a sign that police investigators say was set on fire.

It was quickly extinguished.

Then a couple of hours later, crews were called to a business in the York Road and Victoria Road South area.

Investigators say some shrubs against a building were set on fire.

They say a nearby resident was able to extinguish most of the fire before crews arrived.

Investigators are determining whether the two fires are connected and are asking those with dashcam or surveillance video to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212.

FireGuelph NewsGuelph Police Servicedashcam videoguelph fireguelph Fire DepartmentOvernightfire set
