Disappearance of Markham, Ont. woman considered ‘suspicious,’ police say

Police are appealing for information after what they say is considered an “unusual” and “suspicious” disappearance of a Markham woman.

York Regional Police are searching for 53-year-old Isabella Dan, who was last seen on March 3, at around 8:30 p.m., near her home in the Walker Walk Drive and Verclaire Gate area.

“Investigators have not been able to locate Dan and it is out of character for her not to attend her place of work or have contact with her friends,” police said in a news release.

Officers said investigators are concerned for her well-being adding that the circumstances around her disappearance are “suspicious.”

In an email to Global News, police said the force’s homicide and missing person unit takes over investigations where there is “unusual circumstances of the possibility of foul play.”

“There is no information to confirm foul play,” the email read. “However, the sudden disappearance of Isabella Dan is considered an unusual circumstance.”

Police said Dan is five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long, dark hair.

Dan was last seen wearing a beige coat with a fur collar, black pants and was carrying a red gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.