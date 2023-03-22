Multiple Ontario cities top list of worst places for bed bugs in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple Ontario municipalities are among the top 10 worst places for bed bugs in Canada.

Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the “bed buggiest” cities in the country, based on the number of commercial and residential treatments carried out by the company last year.

Listed as number one for 2022 is Toronto, followed by Vancouver — marking a jump from third compared to 2021.

The rest of the top 10 includes seven more Ontario locations.

Coming in third is Sudbury, followed by Oshawa, Ottawa, Scarborough, Sault Ste. Marie and then London.

St. John’s took spot number nine, followed by another Ontario municipality to cap off the top 10: Hamilton.

Orkin noted that London was unranked in their 2021 list but has now jumped to eighth.

The company encouraged homeowners and travellers to take precautions against beg bugs.

“Bed bugs are known to live where there is a steady supply of food, and move from room to room through clothing, personal belongings, vacuum cleaners and infested furniture, making homes, hotels and businesses ideal spots,” Orkin said.

The company’s list of the top 25 worst cities for bed bugs in Canada for 2022 can be seen below: