Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple Ontario cities top list of worst places for bed bugs in Canada

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 12:04 pm
A bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington in this file photo. View image in full screen
A bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington in this file photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple Ontario municipalities are among the top 10 worst places for bed bugs in Canada.

Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the “bed buggiest” cities in the country, based on the number of commercial and residential treatments carried out by the company last year.

Listed as number one for 2022 is Toronto, followed by Vancouver — marking a jump from third compared to 2021.

Read more: Toronto hospital emergency room back to full capacity after bed bug fumigation

The rest of the top 10 includes seven more Ontario locations.

Coming in third is Sudbury, followed by Oshawa, Ottawa, Scarborough, Sault Ste. Marie and then London.

St. John’s took spot number nine, followed by another Ontario municipality to cap off the top 10: Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Orkin noted that London was unranked in their 2021 list but has now jumped to eighth.

Click to play video: 'How to prevent bed bugs'
How to prevent bed bugs

The company encouraged homeowners and travellers to take precautions against beg bugs.

Trending Now

“Bed bugs are known to live where there is a steady supply of food, and move from room to room through clothing, personal belongings, vacuum cleaners and infested furniture, making homes, hotels and businesses ideal spots,” Orkin said.

The company’s list of the top 25 worst cities for bed bugs in Canada for 2022 can be seen below:

Multiple Ontario cities top list of worst places for bed bugs in Canada - image View image in full screen
Orkin
More on Canada
TorontoBed BugsOrkin CanadaOrkinToronto Bed Bugsworst cities for bed bugsworst cities for bed bugs canadaworst places for bed bugs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers