B.C. EV owners’ satisfaction level extremely high, half worry about public charging, survey says

B.C. electric vehicle owners are extremely happy with their rides, according to a national survey — the largest survey ever recorded looking at EV owners.

The national survey, conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association with BCAA, surveyed 16,000 EV drivers, 5,620 of them in B.C.

Satisfaction rates were extremely high as 96 per cent of B.C. owners said they will be purchasing another electric vehicle when it comes time to replace their current one.

“Almost nine in ten (87 per cent) said they enjoy driving their EV more, 96 per cent said their EV is more affordable, and 92 per cent said their EV is a quieter ride than their gas vehicle,” the survey said.

EV owners’ concerns were recorded as well in the survey.

Almost half (48 per cent) said access to public charging stations is a “worry” as owners also said 37 per cent of their charging time happens away from their residences.

It is unclear exactly how many public charging stations there are around B.C. currently, however, in 2022, the B.C. government said the province has roughly 3,000 charging stations.

More than one-third of B.C. EV owners surveyed (36 per cent) don’t have the confidence to drive their EV on a long road trip, and most EV drivers (67 per cent) still own a gas vehicle, which they are more likely to use for longer journeys, according to the survey.

“With sales of electric vehicles growing, this research, into the actual experiences of EV drivers in Canada, sheds important light onto what the real pain points are, and where there is an opportunity for potential buyers to worry less,” said Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of corporate purpose and mobility marketing.

“As EVs become an increasingly popular mobility choice for British Columbians, part of BCAA’s purpose will be to be there as a leading voice with information, expertise and services.”

