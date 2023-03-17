Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon, B.C. retrofitting Zambonis to run on electricity

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon getting electric Zambonis but scraping proposed drive-through ban'
Vernon getting electric Zambonis but scraping proposed drive-through ban
The city of Vernon has been considering several green changes. While some environmentally friendly initiatives are going ahead the city won't be pursuing a bylaw change to prohibit new drive-throughs in the downtown area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over the summer, two of Vernon, B.C.’s, four current Zambonis are expected to be converted from propane to electric battery power.

“I think it is a great opportunity and very exciting for the City of Vernon,” said Vernon’s manager of recreation operations Dustin Pridham.

Read more: ‘We know there is no more time’: Climate activists rally outside Vernon, B.C. city hall

The retrofit is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 17-19 tonnes per year and result in better air quality in arenas.

“Our current Zambonis are [from] 2008 and 2012 and the cost of maintaining the Zambonis is definitely increasing because of the internal combustion engines. We saw it as a good opportunity to repurpose our vehicles,” said Pridham.

Read more: Vernon completes floodplain maps, considers development regulation

Story continues below advertisement

The funding for the retrofit and charging infrastructure, which will cost $136,000, is expected to come from the city reserves and a grant application.

Because the city funding is coming from a reserve fund the upgrade is not expected to impact city tax rates.

The hope is that the retrofit will be completed before the next skating season and won’t impact arena operations.

In the longer term, the city is also pursuing purchasing a new electric Zamboni to use alongside the converted vehicles.

However, with supply chain issues that could take time.

Related News
Climate ChangeVernonEnvironmentElectric VehiclesCity of VernonVernon NewsVernon BCElectric Zambonis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers