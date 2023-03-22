Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba to raise minimum wage twice in 2023, labour minister says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 11:33 am
The Canadian dollar coin, the loonie, is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Canadian dollar coin, the loonie, is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Minimum wage workers in Manitoba should expect a bump twice this year, the province said Wednesday.

The wage, which is currently $13.50 an hour, will go up to $14.15 an hour in April and again to $15.30 an hour in October.

Labour Minister Jon Reyes said the changes are expected to put Manitoba’s minimum wage in the top tier among provinces.

Currently, only Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is lower.

Read more: Manitoba plans to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2023

“Recognizing the exceptional financial challenges facing Manitobans, our government passed legislative amendments to the Employment Standards Code that, in prescribed circumstances, allow minimum wage to be increased by an additional amount above the legislated inflation-tied formula,” Reyes said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“To balance the financial realities of Manitoba workers and the economic challenges for small businesses, we implemented a phased-in approach that will help more Manitobans get ahead.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba adjusts the Small Business Minimum Wage program'
Manitoba adjusts the Small Business Minimum Wage program

In a statement Wednesday morning, Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck said the changes still won’t make Manitoba’s minimum wage a living wage.

“Rising prices at the grocery store and in the cost of housing are making it harder for working families to make ends meet, and these high costs are hitting low-income workers the hardest,” he said.

Trending Now

“Today’s announcement means that our minimum wage will still fall $3 short of a living wage, which is the wage workers need to earn to meet their basic needs.

“The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives – Manitoba has calculated that the living wage is $18.34 in Winnipeg. That means that even after the minimum wage increases to $15.30 in October, there will be people who work full-time but still live in poverty in Manitoba.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rebeck attributed the lack of movement on minimum wage increases to two successive Progressive Conservative governments in Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews'
Manitoba’s phased-in minimum wage rise to $15 gets mixed reviews

 

More on Canada
Minimum WageProvince of ManitobaWagesMinimum Wage IncreaseManitoba minimum wageJon ReyesManitoba workers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers