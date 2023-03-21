Manitoba agrees to pay $17 million to settle class-action lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has agreed to pay 17-million dollars and issue an apology to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of former residents who say they were abused at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

The government is also prepared to fund a monument at the cemetery of the Manitoba Developmental Centre and fund educational programming under a proposed settlement agreement that still requires approval by a judge.

The lawsuit was filed by David Weremy, who lived at the Portage la Prairie centre in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

He alleges he was beaten and underfed, and other residents were also abused.

The government denies the allegations in a statement of defence and continues to deny liability in the proposed settlement.

David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says the proposed settlement is good in that it offers both compensation and public education.

A court hearing to determine whether the settlement will be approved is set for May.