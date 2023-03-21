Menu

Canada

Manitoba agrees to pay $17 million to settle class-action lawsuit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 6:28 pm
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay 17-million dollars and issue an apology to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of former residents who say they were abused at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay 17-million dollars and issue an apology to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of former residents who say they were abused at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay 17-million dollars and issue an apology to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of former residents who say they were abused at a centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

The government is also prepared to fund a monument at the cemetery of the Manitoba Developmental Centre and fund educational programming under a proposed settlement agreement that still requires approval by a judge.

The lawsuit was filed by David Weremy, who lived at the Portage la Prairie centre in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

He alleges he was beaten and underfed, and other residents were also abused.

Read more: Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues

The government denies the allegations in a statement of defence and continues to deny liability in the proposed settlement.

Story continues below advertisement

David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says the proposed settlement is good in that it offers both compensation and public education.

A court hearing to determine whether the settlement will be approved is set for May.

Settlement would end lawsuit over care at Manitoba centre for people with intellectual disabilities
© 2023 The Canadian Press

