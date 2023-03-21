Lethbridge greenhouse sees high demand for seeds amid growing inflation concerns

A little snow on the ground isn’t stopping green thumbs from getting ready for gardening season.

Gail Smith, co-owner of Green Haven Garden Centre said interest is starting early this year.

“They are certainly looking at the rising costs of groceries now — vegetables and fruits are really high, so they are looking at tomato seeds cucumber seeds, definitely lettuce is on a list form any people.”

Smith added inflation is also impacting the starting costs for gardeners.

“Prices have gone up, obviously everybody’s prices are going up. Sometimes trying to get product in has been a little difficult, but it is getting better. So, you know, seeding mix and the plastic trays and the pots are still reasonable though to do your own gardening.”

Kathleen Sheppard, the executive director with Environment Lethbridge said community garden plots and information on backyard gardening is growing in popularity. Producing your own food has many benefits, she said, like cutting down on veggies have to be transported long distances and having a better understanding of where your food is coming from.

“One of the biggest ones is just being in touch with where your food comes from and getting that benefit of seeing your tomato plant get tomatoes and the satisfaction that comes from growing your food that way.”

Environment Lethbridge is holding its Seedy Sunday event April 2 at CASA to give new gardeners some great advice, there is also a seed swap to help cut down on costs.

Neil Heaton with Interfaith Food Bank said they have a number of programs to help clients cut costs, including its Interfaith garden.

“We teach people how to grow in various different items and you don’t need a big garden plot to make some produce that will help you save some money,” he said.

Gardening can help families living on a tight budget get a few extra items on their shopping list, he added.

“Produce is so expensive now that if you can grow it and save some money it will allow you to buy other necessities, things like baby food, depending on what your family needs.”

If anyone has an abundant harvest this year, Heaton encourages them to donate to their local food banks for clients who can’t grow their own.