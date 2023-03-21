Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan families still worried about grocery prices, despite inflation slowdown

By Victoria Idowu Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina residents weigh in on financial situations facing Canadians'
Regina residents weigh in on financial situations facing Canadians
Regina residents weigh in on financial situations facing Canadians
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many families in Saskatchewan are struggling to make ends meet.

New data shows that 55 per cent of people in Saskatchewan say their financial position has grown worse over the last year. That’s second highest in the country.

According to data from Angus Reid Institute, 47 per cent of Canadians say they feel worse off financially than they did a year ago.

“It’s a lot harder now. Everything costs more, gas costs more, groceries cost more, I am digging into my savings every month. And now I am running out,” said Wendi Bigknife.

Click to play video: 'Quebec budget: One-on-one with Finance Minister Eric Girard'
Quebec budget: One-on-one with Finance Minister Eric Girard

This inflation is arguably the worst the country has experience since the 1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we are seeing a return to 1970s-era policies across the country and south in the border of the U.S., and that’s going to generate some serious inflationary pressure,” said Jason Childs, associate professor with the University of Regina.

“I know it’s tough out there. Once you go into the store, it’s not getting any better. The prices of things like milk, eggs, I mean basic things needs to be reduced,” said Saskatchewan resident Michael Posehn.

“My hopes are high,” Posehn said when talking about going back to work.

More on Money

Read more: Saskatchewan health minister insists ‘we acted’ on COVID-19 advice.

One of the pressing issues is how slow wages rise.

For Childs, slow wages increase affects purchasing power. He said, “Wages have been growing but not has quickly as inflation. That means people can afford to buy less and that’s going to put pressure on their finances. You are not going to be able to save as much if you are exhausting your paycheque to pay for groceries”.

In February, Canada’s inflation growth rate slowed down to 5.2 per cent a major drop from 5.9 per cent in January.

Trending Now

Childs attributes this slowdown to a reduction in the price of gasoline and replacement housing prices.

Story continues below advertisement

The price of groceries was up 10.6 per cent higher than a year ago. That’s down from the 11.4 per cent annual increase seen in January.

Read more: Experience Regina apologizes for ‘misogynistic’ rebrand slogans

This means the slowdown rate does not mean things are getting more affordable, it only means they are getting less affordable but more slowly.

But Jason Childs says there may to be some hope as the province may be shielded from any coming recession.

“Saskatchewan is likely to be insulated from the worse of this. If you look at the forecast around commodity prices the re-entry of China into the economy, they want the things we produce and that (is) going to be good for Saskatchewan.”

Residents of Saskatchewan can only hope for one thing — that the price of groceries and interest rates will eventually stop climbing.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate cools to 5.2%'
Canada’s inflation rate cools to 5.2%
EconomyReginainterest rateGroceriesInflation RateSaskatchwanFamlies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers