Special burn permit issued for Goats Peak neighbourhood in West Kelowna, B.C.

A construction site in the Central Okanagan has been issued a special open-burning permit.

The City of West Kelowna, B.C., says the permit was issued for the Goats Peak area, 4000 Shoreline Boulevard, to the Emil Anderson Group.

“Smoke will be visible from the area, situated off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange, when permitted burning begins later this week, as local conditions allow,” said the city.

Burning will be allowed only when the venting index allows it, with the city noting that all burning activities must be supervised at all times and also comply with provincial regulations.

The city noted that all open burning has to be completed by April 30, and that residents must obtain a permit to conduct open burning.

It also said the fire chief may shorten the burn season, subject to weather, temperatures and fire hazards.