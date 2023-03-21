Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Special burn permit issued for Goats Peak neighbourhood in West Kelowna, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 5:12 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A construction site in the Central Okanagan has been issued a special open-burning permit.

The City of West Kelowna, B.C., says the permit was issued for the Goats Peak area, 4000 Shoreline Boulevard, to the Emil Anderson Group.

“Smoke will be visible from the area, situated off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange, when permitted burning begins later this week, as local conditions allow,” said the city.

Read more: 200 wood piles to be burned in Central Okanagan provincial park

Burning will be allowed only when the venting index allows it, with the city noting that all burning activities must be supervised at all times and also comply with provincial regulations.

The city noted that all open burning has to be completed by April 30, and that residents must obtain a permit to conduct open burning.

Story continues below advertisement

It also said the fire chief may shorten the burn season, subject to weather, temperatures and fire hazards.

Click to play video: 'New Westside store another step in wildfire recovery'
New Westside store another step in wildfire recovery
Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaCity of West KelownaglenrosaOpen Burninggellatly roadGoat's Peakconstruction open burning permitopen burning permitWest Kelowna construction project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers