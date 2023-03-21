Driver accused in January collision in east Hamilton facing more charges: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver charged in an early January east Hamilton three-vehicle crash, with a truck he is accused of stealing, is facing more charges in connection with the incident.

Hamilton police say a pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound SUV Jan. 9 on Centennial Parkway between Ridge Road and King Street East.

That driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two other drivers were uninjured.

Read more: Two people sent to hospital after collision in east Hamilton

The 35-year-old accused, initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and breaching probation, is now facing three more charges, including driving while suspended and careless driving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.