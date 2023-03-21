Menu

Crime

Driver accused in January collision in east Hamilton facing more charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 3:37 pm
Hamilton police laid more charges in a motor vehicle collision on Centennial Parkway South in early January.
A driver charged in an early January east Hamilton three-vehicle crash, with a truck he is accused of stealing, is facing more charges in connection with the incident.

Hamilton police say a pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound SUV Jan. 9 on Centennial Parkway between Ridge Road and King Street East.

That driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two other drivers were uninjured.

The 35-year-old accused, initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and breaching probation, is now facing three more charges, including driving while suspended and careless driving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CollisionHamilton newsMotor Vehicle CollisionHamilton Mountainking street eastCentennial ParkwayRidge Roadcollision on centennial parkway
