Crime

Winnipeg boy, 16, arrested after woman assaulted, robbed while on a walk

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 2:11 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman said she was assaulted and robbed on Pritchard Avenue Sunday. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Police say a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman said she was assaulted and robbed on Pritchard Avenue Sunday.

At 8:15 p.m. officers went to the 400 block of Pritchard and spoke with a woman who said she was walking when an unknown boy confronted her and demanded money.

The woman said she saw a machete and bear spray in his waistband and handed over her money. She was punched in the face and the boy ran and entered a nearby home.

Read more: Winnipeg advocates work to combat violent youth crimes

Police say they found him inside the home and he was taken into custody.

A 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg is now facing charges of robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

He has been detained in custody.

