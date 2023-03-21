Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 11:19 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, March 21
WATCH: A sunny, but cool start to the day — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, March 21, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Saskatoon Pride preparing for pride week, Saskatoon Police Service on Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty, and taking oral medications during Ramadan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Pride prepares for the 2023 pride festival

This year’s pride festival in Saskatoon happens in June.

Tristen Durocher with Saskatoon Pride talks about this year’s theme and the focus of the festival.

Durocher also has details of talent searches taking place in April for the festival.

Saskatoon Pride preparing for the 2023 pride festival

Saskatoon police affected by shooting deaths in Edmonton

Saskatoon police Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski comments on how the service’s members have been affected by the shooting in Edmonton that left two officers dead.

He says domestic situations are some of the most volatile calls officers respond to.

Yuzdepski also discusses a recent case in Saskatoon involving mortgage applications and falsified documents.

Saskatoon Police Service affected by shooting deaths in Edmonton

Medications and fasting during Ramadan: Healthy Living

Ramadan begins on March 22, a month of fasting, prayer and reflection observed by Muslims around the world.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at how Muslims can fast safely while taking medications as Ramadan does not allow the taking of oral medication during daylight hours.

Medications and fasting during Ramadan: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 21

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, March 21.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 21
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceHealthy LivingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonRamadanPride WeekPride FestivalMedicationsSaskatoon Pride
