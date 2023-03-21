Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton ranked best Canadian city to live in during a zombie apocalypse

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ boosts Alberta’s tourism, economy'
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ boosts Alberta’s tourism, economy
HBO's smash hit 'The Last of Us' was filmed in Alberta, and that has fans of the series flocking to the province, specifically sites featured prominently in the show. Heather Yourex-West looks at the boost to the economy, and the next wave of tourist dollars which appears to be on the way – Feb 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Using Statistics Canada data in five categories — vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, safety and mobility — Rentola determined the best place to be if people started turning into zombies.

Read more: ‘The Last of Us' — All the Alberta locations that got a dramatic makeover

The rental home search engine ranked each city based on its score in each of the five categories.

Edmonton came out on top with a total score of 7.96. Saskatoon was second, with an overall score of 7.95 and Guelph, Ont., was third at 7.00.

Rentola ranks the best Canadian cities to live in during a zombie apocalypse. View image in full screen
Rentola ranks the best Canadian cities to live in during a zombie apocalypse. courtesy: Rentola

Vulnerability included indicators like population density, perceived physical and mental health and visits/tourism to the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Hideouts considered average household size, parks and green space and housing vacancy rates.

Supplies looked at stats around food, fuel, tools and weapons — are there barrels, cisterns, gardens, trees and shops?

Safety examined the crime rate per 100,000 population, total firearms, total weapons violations, specialized stores and military bases.

Mobility considered transport options — walking, jogging, running, hiking, bicycling and also built-up areas like roads, natural and semi-natural water, and moveable dwellings.

Trending Now

Read more: In Photos — Zombies take over Edmonton’s river valley for annual fun run

Edmonton earned a score of 10 in both hideouts and mobility. Its vulnerability score was 7.04, and it got 6.33 for supplies and 6.44 for safety.

The worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse was determined to be Saint John, N.B. Its overall score was a lowly 3.18, but it scored particularly poorly in the hideouts and safety categories (1.0).

Click to play video: 'Local showcase in upcoming HBO show ‘The Last of Us’'
Local showcase in upcoming HBO show ‘The Last of Us’
SafetyStatistics CanadaMobilitySurvivalSuppliesZombiesthe last of uszombie apocalypseBest City In CanadaVulnerabilityhideoutsRentola
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers