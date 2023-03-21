Menu

Health

Restrict junk food marketing to kids at grocery stores, restaurants: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 8:31 am
Click to play video: 'Food inflation: Rising prices make eating healthy a struggle for low-income Canadians'
Food inflation: Rising prices make eating healthy a struggle for low-income Canadians
Canadians are feeling the pressure at the checkout lane as grocery prices continue to sharply rise — especially lower-income individuals. Food inflation is hitting some of the most nourishing and healthy foods the hardest, which makes them harder to access for people who are on low incomes. As Alexia Kapralos explains, this could have health-care consequences for those who cannot afford to make the healthy purchase – Feb 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

A new report that looks at the prevalence of marketing to children inside grocery stores and restaurants suggests regulation is needed to help reduce unhealthy food temptations.

The report funded by Heart and Stroke audited displays at more than 2,000 restaurants and 800 stores across Canada and says children may be bombarded with messages that make junk food seem appealing.

Researchers found nearly 53 per cent of stores had “junk food power walls” at checkout aisles, which it says are prime areas to market to kids because products are placed within their reach.

Read more: U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for some obese children. What about Canada?

The research says that placement encourages “pester power” — when children nag or pester their parents to make impulse purchases.

University of Waterloo associate professor Leia Minaker says designs and themes such as “magic, adventure and zoo animals” are also commonly seen in beverage and ice cream fridges.

The report says healthy checkout aisle policies and prohibiting toy giveaways with children’s meals could help reduce consumption of unhealthy food.

Click to play video: 'More students turning to food banks as inflation shrinks already tight budgets'
More students turning to food banks as inflation shrinks already tight budgets
FoodCanada NewsGrocery StoresHeart And Stroke FoundationHealth Newscanada healthgrocrey store marketingjunk food report
© 2023 The Canadian Press

