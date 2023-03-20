Downtown Winnipeg BIZ relaunches downtown event grant program

Send this page to someone via email

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is relaunching a grant program designed to bring more events to the city’s core.

The business improvement zone’s Host It Downtown grant provides up to $20,000 non-profits, businesses or individual event organizers.

“When downtown is full of people, it drives economic activity. One of the ways to attract people to the city’s core is through events and unique experiences,” says Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s Pam Hardman.

“We hope this financial support will encourage more event organizers to choose downtown for their indoor or outdoor event.”

While the grant has been offered since 2015, the BIZ says it has been revamped this year “to meet the needs of the downtown community post-pandemic.”

“The Host It Downtown event grant is available to support new events, to relocate an event to downtown or to expand an existing event,” the BIZ said in a release.

“Complementing the existing portfolio of events put on by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the grant aims to increase downtown visitation, offer unique experiences not found anywhere else and celebrate the diversity of the community.”

Event applications are assessed by a committee and criteria is based on five categories: anticipated attendance, cultural representation, economic impact, event plan/program and financial need, the BIZ says.

Eligible events must be open to the public, have more than one funding source, and take place within the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone.

Applications for events between May 1 and July 31 are open now. More information can be found on the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ website.