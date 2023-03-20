Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man facing arson charge after weekend fire on Adelaide Street

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2023 5:37 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., man has been charged following what police described as a “suspicious” fire over the weekend.

Police say emergency response crews responded at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a fire in an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street North. The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze, with damages estimated at approximately $21,000.

Read more: ‘Destroying connections to the past’: Investigation ongoing into fire at former psychiatric hospital

The fire was deemed suspicious, and the investigation was assigned to London police, who arrested and charged one man a short time later.

Trending Now

A 43-year-old London man is facing one charge of arson causing damage to property.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
LondonLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontArsonLondon Police ServiceLondon Fire DepartmentLondon FireAdelaide Streetadelaide street fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers