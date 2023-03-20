London, Ont. man facing arson charge after weekend fire on Adelaide Street

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been charged following what police described as a “suspicious” fire over the weekend.

Police say emergency response crews responded at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a fire in an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street North. The London Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze, with damages estimated at approximately $21,000.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and the investigation was assigned to London police, who arrested and charged one man a short time later.

A 43-year-old London man is facing one charge of arson causing damage to property.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.