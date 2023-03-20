March 25 – VerdaTech

Are high utility bills getting you down? Do you want a more comfortable home and one that is future ready? Have you been thinking about solar energy? An in-source heat pump? More insulation, new windows? How are you gonna pay for these? There is a $5,000.00 government grant and a $40,000.00 interest free loan available right now. Go to energyexperts.ca or the only number you need in Edmonton, 587-991-8257.

Come and see us at the Edmonton Home and Garden Show – March 23-26, 2023 at the Edmonton Expo Centre!