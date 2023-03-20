Manitoba break-in suspect found to have out-of-province warrants, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A call about a possible break-in at a home in St. Leon, Man., led RCMP to a man with arrest warrants from several provinces.

Officers were called to the scene Thursday afternoon, and were told the suspect had left in a black truck.

After a failed attempt to pull the vehicle over, police found it stuck in deep snow near Road 54W and 11N. The suspect had taken off on foot, and was tracked down two kilometres away after a search of the area.

In addition to warrants from other provinces, police said, the 28-year-old suspect now faces two counts of flight from police, three counts of failing to comply, two counts of possessing stolen property obtained by crime, and a resisting arrest charge.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.