Jack Campbell in goal for Edmonton Oilers against Sharks

Edmonton Oilers netminder Jack Campbell will try to regain his winning form when he starts against the San Jose Sharks Monday night at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

Campbell won nine straight starts from January 5 to February 11. However, in five starts since then, he’s gone 0-1-3 with an .847 save percentage and a 5.17 goals against average. He last played March 4.

“Just really having fun and not overthinking the game,” said Campbell was asked what he’s been working on. “Technically we’ve been on some stuff with Schwartzy (goalie coach Dustin Schwartz). Game’s feeling good. Ready to go out and have some fun.”

“First and foremost, Jack is the ultimate team guy,” said winger Zach Hyman. “He’s an extremely competitive guy as well, and expects a lot out of himself. He’s oftentimes too hard on himself when speaking out. He’s a goalie who works extremely hard at his craft and I’m excited to see him in the net tonight.”

The Oilers have won three straight and seven of their last nine. The Sharks sit in last place in the Western Conference.

“Most rosters are littered with really highly skilled players that if you don’t pay attention to details in your game they can make you pay. This team tonight is no different. They have some really high end players, “said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “What I see before us is a team that works really, really hard.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Hyman

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – Bjugstad – Janmark

Kostin – Shore – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Ekholm – Bouchard

Kulak – Desharnais

Campbell